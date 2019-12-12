UrduPoint.com
At Least 70 Servicemen Killed In Western Niger As Result Of Militant Attack - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

At Least 70 Servicemen Killed in Western Niger as Result of Militant Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Seventy servicemen were killed and 30 went missing as militants attacked an army camp in western Niger near the Malian border, regional publication Nord Sud Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The attack occurred on Tuesday evening in the area of Inates, with the attackers reportedly surrounding the camp in small groups of 10.

The Niger government is expected to make an official statement on the casualties at a later time.

In July, 18 Nigerien army personnel were killed in an attack in the same area. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

