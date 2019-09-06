At Least 72 United Nations Staff Members Die While Serving in 2019 - UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Some 72 United Nations civilian and military personnel have lost their lives on duty in 2019, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

"So far this year, we have lost 25 civilian staff, 43 peacekeepers and four police officers," Guterres said.

Guterres made the remarks during the commemoration of UN Staff Day to express appreciation for the efforts of the UN workforce across the globe and honor personnel who have fallen in service of the organization.

"Let us remember the sacrifice our fallen colleagues made in working to make the world safer and more dignified for those less fortunate than themselves. And let us honor their memory by rededicating ourselves to their mission," Guterres said.

Guterres called on UN personnel to commemorate their fallen colleagues by dedicating themselves to the organization's principles and values, as set out in the UN Charter and the Sustainable Development Goals.