UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 72 United Nations Staff Members Die While Serving In 2019 - UN Chief

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

At Least 72 United Nations Staff Members Die While Serving in 2019 - UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Some 72 United Nations civilian and military personnel have lost their lives on duty in 2019, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

"So far this year, we have lost 25 civilian staff, 43 peacekeepers and four police officers," Guterres said.

Guterres made the remarks during the commemoration of UN Staff Day to express appreciation for the efforts of the UN workforce across the globe and honor personnel who have fallen in service of the organization.

"Let us remember the sacrifice our fallen colleagues made in working to make the world safer and more dignified for those less fortunate than themselves. And let us honor their memory by rededicating ourselves to their mission," Guterres said.

Guterres called on UN personnel to commemorate their fallen colleagues by dedicating themselves to the organization's principles and values, as set out in the UN Charter and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Related Topics

World Police United Nations 2019

Recent Stories

Putin Supported Idea to Create New Family of Russi ..

8 minutes ago

Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan: Minister

8 minutes ago

Reform agenda fully on track, no need to renegotia ..

8 minutes ago

Qandeel Baloch murder trial put off for 12th

8 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's Malinga first T20 bowler to claim 100 ..

8 minutes ago

Misbehavior with aged woman: ASI sent to jail on j ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.