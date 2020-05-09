At Least 73 Children in New York Sick With Kawasaki Disease Linked to COVID-19 - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) At least 73 children in the US state of New York have shown symptoms similar to the Kawasaki disease and the toxic shock-like syndrome that can be related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday.

Cuomo said that on Thursday, a five-year-old boy passed away from these COVID-19-related complications in New York City.

"Right now, we have a new issue: we are seeing some cases where children, affected with the COVID-19 virus, can become ill with symptoms similar to the Kawasaki disease or toxic shock-like syndrome that literally causes inflammation in their blood vessels," Cuomo said.

The governor pointed out that the Department of Health and Human Services is currently investigating several more cases with similar symptoms.

"We thought that children might be vehicles of transmission, but we did not think children would suffer from it," Cuomo said.

Cuomo urged parents to seek immediate medical care if their children have fever for more than five days, difficulty feeding, severe abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting, change in skin color and trouble breathing.