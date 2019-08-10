UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 75 Injured In Clashes Between Separatists, Gov't Forces In Yemen's Aden - MSF

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:20 AM

At Least 75 Injured in Clashes Between Separatists, Gov't Forces in Yemen's Aden - MSF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) At least 75 people have been injured since Thursday night amid clashes between the forces of Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) and government troops in Aden, the seat of the country's internationally-recognized authorities, the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Friday.

The comment comes as fighting between separatists and government forces in Aden has been continuing for the third consecutive day.

"Following the upsurge of violence in Aden, 75 people were treated in MSF surgical hospital since yesterday night, among them 7 in critical conditions. Since yesterday's clashes in Aden, most of the patients we admitted are civilians and were injured by shrapnel during shelling on their houses or stray bullets," MSF said on Twitter.

A source in a military hospital in Yemen told Sputnik that, since the start of the clashes in Aden, at least eight people were killed and 61 others injured.

Related Topics

Injured Twitter Yemen Aden Government

Recent Stories

Al Azhar to launch campaign on &#039;Farewell Serm ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to perform Eid Al Adha prayers a ..

2 hours ago

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

3 hours ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

3 hours ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

3 hours ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.