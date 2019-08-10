MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) At least 75 people have been injured since Thursday night amid clashes between the forces of Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) and government troops in Aden, the seat of the country's internationally-recognized authorities, the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Friday.

The comment comes as fighting between separatists and government forces in Aden has been continuing for the third consecutive day.

"Following the upsurge of violence in Aden, 75 people were treated in MSF surgical hospital since yesterday night, among them 7 in critical conditions. Since yesterday's clashes in Aden, most of the patients we admitted are civilians and were injured by shrapnel during shelling on their houses or stray bullets," MSF said on Twitter.

A source in a military hospital in Yemen told Sputnik that, since the start of the clashes in Aden, at least eight people were killed and 61 others injured.