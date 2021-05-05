UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 769 Killed Since Myanmar Coup

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:51 PM

At least 769 killed since Myanmar coup

Myanmar military forces have killed six more people, taking the death toll since protests began against the Feb. 1 military coup to 769, according to a local monitoring group

HAHARE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Myanmar military forces have killed six more people, taking the death toll since protests began against the Feb. 1 military coup to 769, according to a local monitoring group.

The military detained 3,677 people, with 83 of them being convicted, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said in its latest report released late Tuesday.

People in Mandalay, Yangon, and other cities continued to protest against the dictatorship, while students from various educational institutions launched a "do not go to school and drop out" campaign against the military rule, it said.

According to the statement, junta soldiers raided houses of protesting leaders in Aung Pan village of Yezakyo township, Magway region, took valuables, and threatened the entire village with similar action if they joined the protesters.

"ASEAN, in particular, needs to exert stronger pressure on Burma, the international community needs to enforce powerful action," the group said.

"Delayed responses will result in even more casualties and suffering for civilians." Meanwhile, local media reported that resistance fighters in Hakha, the capital of Chin state, claimed to have killed eight soldiers from the coup regime in clashes that began on Wednesday.

The Chinland Defense Force, the group formed in the aftermath of the coup, attacked the junta forces and killed four soldiers on Sunday night and four more on Monday night, according to Myanmar Now.

The group was formed in early April and is made up of ethnic Chin people from nine townships in Chin state as well as from areas outside the state.

It launched an attack on Sunday after issuing a statement warning the military to release 60 detained locals, which the military did not do, the statement said.

Those who joined the Civil Disobedience Movement were threatened with death by the junta forces. "They interrogate civilians. They beat them," the group's spokesman was quoted by Myanmar Now as saying.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Burma Threatened Hakha Magway Mandalay Myanmar April Sunday Dictator Media From

Recent Stories

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

13 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US dollar

24 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister chairs meeting to review AD ..

2 minutes ago

LOreal-UNESCO seek nominations for Int'l Award for ..

2 minutes ago

Britain gears up for keenly watched local election ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Working to Organize Meeting of Middle East ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.