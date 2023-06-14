UrduPoint.com

At Least 78 People Die In Shipwreck Off Peloponnese - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 11:31 PM

At Least 78 People Die in Shipwreck Off Peloponnese - Reports

At least 78 people have died in a migrant shipwreck off the Peloponnese, while 104 people have been rescued, Greek media reported on Wednesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) At least 78 people have died in a migrant shipwreck off the Peloponnese, while 104 people have been rescued, Greek media reported on Wednesday.

The incident is among the deadliest migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean, ERT broadcaster said.

The International Organization for Migration said the boat was carrying at least 400 migrants, while the survivors estimated that 700 migrants had been on board, the report said.

Rescued migrants were reportedly transferred to the port of Kalamata, located in the southern part of the Peloponnese.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou traveled to Kalamata to meet with the rescued.

On Wednesday night, a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized in international waters 47 nautical miles southwest of the Greek town of Pylos. The boat was heading from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya to Italy. A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched under the coordination of the Joint Rescue Coordination Center.

