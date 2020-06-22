At Least 8 Afghan Soldiers Killed, 10 Injured Following Taliban Attack in Northeast

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Taliban militants carried out an attack at security checkpoints in the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar, killing at least eight army soldiers and injuring 10 others, local police spokesman Khalilullah Asir told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to Asir, the attack targeted the security checkpoints in the Zamch-e-Ab and Deh-e-Bala areas of the Namak-e-Ab district of Takhar.

Aside from leaving eight army soldiers killed and 10 others injured, Taliban insurgents kidnapped six other soldiers, their whereabouts remain unknown, the police spokesman added.

In a separate incident also on Sunday, an unknown gunman carried out an attack on the former Helmand Province governor and presently a tribal elder, Amir Hafizullah, in the Bolan area of the Lashkargah city, a Sputnik correspondent has learned.

The attack left Hafizullah himself seriously injured and his son killed.