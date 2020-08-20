At Least 8 Civilians Killed by Attacks in Afghanistan in Past 24 Hours - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) At least eight civilians, including children, were killed as a result of two attacks in different parts of Afghanistan over the past day, Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews reported on Thursday, citing local officials.

The first attack took place in the Dawlat Yar district of the central Ghor province as a roadside mine detonated, killing at least five civilians, according to the report.

The other attack took place in the Dasht-e-Archi district of the eastern Kunduz province as a mortar round hit a civilian house, killing at least three children, as reported.

The broadcaster cited a local Dasht-e-Archi resident as saying that the mortar had been fired by the government security forces, but Kabul has not yet confirmed this.

Attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan have long been typical for the Taliban radical movement, which has waged insurgency against the government in pursuit of political recognition.

On February 29, the Taliban and the Afghan government reached a landmark agreement, mediated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha. The deal stipulated that, among other things, the Taliban reduce violence as an initial step toward launching intra-Afghan peace talks.