At Least 8 Civilians Killed Following Airstrike in Western Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) The Afghan military has conducted an airstrike in Gajgin village in Pashtrod district of Farah province, located in the western part of the country, which resulted in at least eight civilian casualties, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The villagers claim that eight civilians have been killed in the airstrike, which took place on Saturday, while Mohibullah Mohib, a spokesman for the Farah district's police, told Sputnik that the victims were Taliban militants.

According to 1TV channel, citing a local councilman, nine people have been killed, and another five, including a child, sustained injuries.

The Taliban has issued a statement claiming that the attack was conducted by the United States on the village's mosques, as the locals were leaving after a prayer. The movement claims that nine people were killed and another six were gravely injured.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a vicious struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).