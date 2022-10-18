UrduPoint.com

At Least 8 Dead, 5 Injured In Explosion In Somalia's Capital - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 03:20 PM

At Least 8 Dead, 5 Injured in Explosion in Somalia's Capital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) At least eight people died and five others were injured in an explosion in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, local media reported on Tuesday.

An improvised explosive device went off on a busy street on Monday evening, killing and maiming people, Dalsan broadcaster said.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far, according to the report.

Al-Shabaab radical Islamist group affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist group (both banned in Russia) has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.

