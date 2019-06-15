At Least 8 Killed, 16 Injured As Car Bomb Blasts Hit Somalia's Mogadishu - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 09:04 PM
At least eight people were killed and 16 others hurt Saturday in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu where car bombs exploded at two checkpoints, local media said
The near-simultaneous blasts went off near the parliamentary building and a busy intersection on the road to the international airport, Garowe Online reported.
A private ambulance service told the outlet that all casualties resulted from the first blast near the parliament, which was hit just as the session ended at 7 p.m. local time (16:00GMT). Somalian deputy police commander Zakia Hussein said a female suspect had been arrested.