MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) At least eight people were killed and 16 others hurt Saturday in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu where car bombs exploded at two checkpoints, local media said.

The near-simultaneous blasts went off near the parliamentary building and a busy intersection on the road to the international airport, Garowe Online reported.

A private ambulance service told the outlet that all casualties resulted from the first blast near the parliament, which was hit just as the session ended at 7 p.m. local time (16:00GMT). Somalian deputy police commander Zakia Hussein said a female suspect had been arrested.