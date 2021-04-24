UrduPoint.com
At Least 8 Killed After Avalanche Sweeps India's Himalayan Valley - Armed Forces

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 06:55 PM

At least eight road workers died and hundreds were rescued after a glacier broke high in the Himalayas late on Friday, triggering an avalanche that swept away two camps in the Niti Valley

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) At least eight road workers died and hundreds were rescued after a glacier broke high in the Himalayas late on Friday, triggering an avalanche that swept away two camps in the Niti Valley.

"Eight snow trapped bodies recovered from the two [Border Roads Organization] Camps. Six critically injured being evacuated," the Indian armed forces said in a tweet.

The military said that 384 others had been rescued and moved to safety. The rescue operation continued overnight.

Tirath Singh Rawat, the chief minister of the Uttarakhand state, said that a glacier had collapsed near the Sumana village, close to the Chinese border.

A glacier broke in the Himalayas in February, causing a flash flood that destroyed two hydroelectric power projects and killed more than 200 people.

