At Least 8 Killed in Seasonal Flooding in Peninsular Malaysia - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Eight people in the Malaysian state of Selangor were killed in heavy seasonal flooding, with over 100 more injured, media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, 10 people were reported missing in Selangor during the flood.

Over 50,000 have been evacuated from flooded areas and lodged in dozens of temporary shelters, according to the Bernama news agency.

The flooding affected Selangor and another six regions in western Malaysia, and the capital of Kuala Lumpur, the agency reported.

Search operations by rescue teams, police and the military are underway in the affected regions. More locals are being evacuated from regions under threat.

Flooding is common in Malaysia during the rainy season, but it turned disastrous after torrential rains lashed eastern Malaysia on Friday. It rained heavily until late Sunday, and floodwater began to recede only on Monday.