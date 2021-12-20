UrduPoint.com

At Least 8 Killed In Seasonal Flooding In Peninsular Malaysia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:48 PM

At Least 8 Killed in Seasonal Flooding in Peninsular Malaysia - Reports

Eight people in the Malaysian state of Selangor were killed in heavy seasonal flooding, with over 100 more injured, media reported on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Eight people in the Malaysian state of Selangor were killed in heavy seasonal flooding, with over 100 more injured, media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, 10 people were reported missing in Selangor during the flood.

Over 50,000 have been evacuated from flooded areas and lodged in dozens of temporary shelters, according to the Bernama news agency.

The flooding affected Selangor and another six regions in western Malaysia, and the capital of Kuala Lumpur, the agency reported.

Search operations by rescue teams, police and the military are underway in the affected regions. More locals are being evacuated from regions under threat.

Flooding is common in Malaysia during the rainy season, but it turned disastrous after torrential rains lashed eastern Malaysia on Friday. It rained heavily until late Sunday, and floodwater began to recede only on Monday.

Related Topics

Injured Police Flood Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Sunday Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Indian Hindu pilgrims appreciate excellent arrange ..

Indian Hindu pilgrims appreciate excellent arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple ..

13 seconds ago
 LUMHS organizes workshop on teeth treatment

LUMHS organizes workshop on teeth treatment

14 seconds ago
 Syrian Villagers, Troops Block Path of US Military ..

Syrian Villagers, Troops Block Path of US Military Convoy in Northeast - Reports

17 seconds ago
 Trump Sues New York Attorney General to Stop Probe ..

Trump Sues New York Attorney General to Stop Probe Into His Business Practices - ..

19 seconds ago
 Oracle to buy medical information firm Cerner for ..

Oracle to buy medical information firm Cerner for $28.3 bn

4 minutes ago
 WTO to weigh in on EU-Russia spat over imports

WTO to weigh in on EU-Russia spat over imports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.