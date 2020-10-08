UrduPoint.com
At Least 8 Killed, Neighborhood Flattened In Gas Explosion In Nigeria's Lagos - Reports

Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

At least eight people have died after a gas explosion in Nigeria's largest city Lagos razed an entire neighborhood, media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) At least eight people have died after a gas explosion in Nigeria's largest city Lagos razed an entire neighborhood, media reported Thursday.

According to the Punch news outlet, the explosion occured in the Baruwa community in the city's north at 5:45 am (04:45 GMT) and appears to have emanated from a local cooking gas dispensary.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has been deployed to the area and details are still being established, the outlet reported.

"Casualties still being assessed but eight fatalities have been identified so far, 25 houses that are mostly bungalows, 16 lock-up shops and one Primary school have been affected," Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency's Director-General was quoted as saying.

Firefighters were mobilized to put out the fires that broke out as a result of the explosion, Punch reported. The cause of the explosion is currently being established.

