At least 8 newborn babies have been killed in a blaze at a children's hospital in the Algerian province of El Oued, Algerian Civil Defense reported on Tuesday

Seventy-six people have been rescued, including 11 infants, 37 women and 28 hospital workers, according to the civil defense.

The fire caused the death of 8 newborn babies.

"Mosquito repellent is a Primary cause of the fire," Algerian Health Minister Mohamed Miraoui was quoted as saying by Ennahar tv channel.

The local authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.