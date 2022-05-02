UrduPoint.com

At Least 8 People Dead, 3 Injured After Fire At Philippine Village - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 10:50 AM

At least 8 People Dead, 3 Injured After Fire at Philippine Village - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) At least eight people have been killed and three others injured in a fire that broke out at a village near Quezon City in the Philippines, with over 80 houses being severely damaged, CNN Philippines reported on Monday, citing local fire control services.

The blaze occurred in residential premises at Village A in the main Diliman campus of the University of the Philippines in the Quezon metropolitan area, the media said, citing the Bureau of Fire Protection. First reported at 5.30 a.m. on Monday (21:30 GMT on Sunday), the fire had spread rapidly among the houses made of lightweight materials and was taken under control an hour later.

About 250 households have been affected by the fire, according to reports, with the local authorities estimating the damage caused by the fire and pursuing an investigation to identify the origin of the blaze.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Quezon City Philippines Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd May 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

1 day ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

1 day ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.