At Least 8 People Dead At Astroworld Festival In Texas - Reports

Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:33 PM

At least eight deaths were confirmed at the Astroworld Festival in Texas, US media reported Saturday, citing Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) At least eight deaths were confirmed at the Astroworld Festival in Texas, US media reported Saturday, citing Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.

Several more were injured in a heavy crowd during Travis Scott's Friday's performance, the Houston Chronicle reported, adding that the rapper stopped his set several times to ask security to help the fans get out of the crowd.

