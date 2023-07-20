At Least 8 People Injured, 300 Detained During Protests in Kenya - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) At least eight people were injured and 300 others were detained in various regions of Kenya during anti-government protests that took place on Wednesday, Kenyan media reported, citing the Interior Ministry.

Last week, Kenyan media reported that six people were killed in clashes with police during ongoing rallies against the new financial law.

The detainees will be charged with robbery, malicious damage to property, arson, robbery with violence and attacks on police officers, the Star newspaper reported.

In addition, the report added that in Nairobi, two people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, five people were injured in clashes with police and another woman was allegedly injured after tear gas was used in her home.

In early June, media reported that 11 people were detained during protests in Nairobi against new financial law that demonstrators say will make life more expensive. The proposed law is expected to introduce new or increase existing taxes on a wide range of goods, including fuel and food. In July, Nairobi's high court rejected a petition calling for a suspension of the law.