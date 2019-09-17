At Least 8 People Injured as Subway Train Derails in Hong Kong During Rush Hour - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) At least eight people were injured after a subway train derailed in Hong Kong during rush hour on Tuesday, media reported.

The incident took place in the morning near the Hung Hom station, leading to the suspension of this subway line, according to the South China Morning Post.

The derailment reportedly occurred at the railroad switch, where earlier repair works had been conducted.

A source told the media outlet that no suspicious items had been found on the track.