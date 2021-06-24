At Least 8 People Injured in Partial Collapse of Multi-Storey Building in Florida- Reports

At least eight people were hospitalized with injuries after a partial collapse of a multi-storey building in the US state of Florida, ABC news reported on Thursday, citing eyewitnesses

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) At least eight people were hospitalized with injuries after a partial collapse of a multi-storey building in the US state of Florida, ABC news reported on Thursday, citing eyewitnesses.

Over 80 rescue teams were sent to the site of the collapse of the condominium building in Florida's city of Surfside.