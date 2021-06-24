UrduPoint.com
At Least 8 People Injured In Partial Collapse Of Multi-Storey Building In Florida- Reports

Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:38 PM





WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) At least eight people were hospitalized with injuries after a partial collapse of a multi-storey building in the US state of Florida, ABC news reported on Thursday, citing eyewitnesses.

Over 80 rescue teams were sent to the site of the collapse of the condominium building in Florida's city of Surfside.

