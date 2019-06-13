At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide Attack in Eastern Afghanistan - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 8 people were killed and 11 others injured on Thursday by a suicide attack in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, a local health official told Sputnik

"Eight killed and eleven wounded in a suicide bombing in the Jalalabad city on Thursday afternoon," the official said on condition of anonymity.

According to Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of the Nangarhar province, the staged explosion targeted a security checkpoint.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombing but both the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) and Taliban militants are active in the Nangarhar province.