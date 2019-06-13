UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured By Suicide Attack In Eastern Afghanistan - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:31 PM

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide Attack in Eastern Afghanistan - Official

At least 8 people were killed and 11 others injured on Thursday by a suicide attack in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, a local health official told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) At least 8 people were killed and 11 others injured on Thursday by a suicide attack in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, a local health official told Sputnik.

"Eight killed and eleven wounded in a suicide bombing in the Jalalabad city on Thursday afternoon," the official said on condition of anonymity.

According to Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of the Nangarhar province, the staged explosion targeted a security checkpoint.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombing but both the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) and Taliban militants are active in the Nangarhar province.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Suicide Attack Militants Governor Russia Suicide Jalalabad

Recent Stories

Russia Warns Against Attempts to Blame Iran for Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Hires Tanker Struck in Gulf ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Air Force Confirms No Survivors in An-32 Ai ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

7 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

7 minutes ago

2 women among 4 held, 24-kg heroin seized in Sargo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.