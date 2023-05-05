(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) At least eight people have been killed, and 13 people have suffered bullet wounds in a shooting in the Serbian villages of Dubona and Sepsin, Serbian newspaper Blic reported on Friday.

According to the report, the shooter was identified as Uros B., 21, who opened fire in Dubona, fled the crime scene, and is still on the run.

The shooter had an argument with a police officer of his age in a schoolyard, took a firearm from home, and shot his "offender" and his sister, as well as another person, the report said.

The fugitive continued shooting in the neighboring village of Sepsin. He is suspected of hiding in the village. the report said. Serbia's law enforcement has launched a special operation to capture the shooter, and helicopters are flying over the villages, the newspaper reported.

At least seven victims require surgery, according to the report.

On Wednesday, a shooting took place in a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital. Eight children and a guard were killed, while another six children and a teacher were wounded and transferred to an ambulance center and a children's hospital.

Later, the Serbian police said that they had detained the 14-year-old teenager on suspicion of shooting at a school. The seventh-grader who had used his father's gun to commit the crime is thought to have been under the influence of drugs. He reportedly planned the attack a month in advance. The police said he had a plan of the school building and a list of students he intended to kill.

Later in the day, the Serbian government declared a nationwide three-day mourning period starting May 5 for the victims of the school shooting, with Serbian education Minister Branko Ruzic calling the shooting "the greatest tragedy that has ever happened in Serbia and in our educational system in recent history."

On Thursday, the Serbian government agreed with President Aleksandar Vucic's proposition to lower the age limit of criminal responsibility for minors from 14 to 12 years and introduce several new measures after the school shooting.