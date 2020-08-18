UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

At Least 8 People Killed in Al-Shabaab Attack on Military Base in Somalia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) An attack by the Al-Shabaab radical group (part of al-Qaeda terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on a military base in the Goofgudud Burey town of Somalia's southwestern Bay region has left at least eight people killed, local media reported on Monday, citing officials.

According to the Somali Guardian news outlet, insurgents rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the gate of the Goofgudud Burey military base and then stormed the base on Monday morning.

Following approximately an hour of fighting inside, insurgents reportedly took control of the base and its weapon warehouse while the government forces fled.

Among the eight casualties that resulted form the clash were soldiers and local officials, including local district commissioner Isak Ali and police commander Hassan Baka.

Citing local military officials, the news outlet said the government forces regained control of the base in the afternoon.

