At Least 8 People Killed in COVID-19 Ward Fire at Turkish Hospital - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 02:26 PM

At least eight people have died after an oxygen machine caught fire in a COVID-19 care ward at a hospital in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep, domestic media outlets reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) At least eight people have died after an oxygen machine caught fire in a COVID-19 care ward at a hospital in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep, domestic media outlets reported on Saturday.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the victims were aged between 56 and 85. The fire reportedly broke out at 01:45 GMT on Saturday morning at the Sanko University Hospital in Gaziantep.

The fire has since been extinguished and an investigation into the incident has been launched, the agency said, citing the provincial governorship.

"In the scene, our concerned authorities have taken the necessary measures and investigations continue," the Gaziantep Governorship was quoted by the agency as saying.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1.98 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Turkey, including the 26,410 new positive tests registered on Friday.

