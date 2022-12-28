UrduPoint.com

At Least 8 People Killed In Road Accident In Western Ecuador - Emergencies

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 01:10 AM

At Least 8 People Killed in Road Accident in Western Ecuador - Emergencies

QUITO/BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Eight people have died in a road accident involving a bus in the western Ecuadorean province of Manabi, the local emergencies said on Tuesday.

"There was an accident involving the intercity bus on the 53rd kilometer of the Carmen-Chong road," the emergencies of Santa Domingo said in a statement.

The statement added that the bus went off the road and overturned.

The road accident injured at least 17 others, Peruvian newspaper El Comercio reported.

