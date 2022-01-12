(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least eight people died following a suicide car explosion that targeted an official convoy near the airport in the Somali capital city of Mogadishu, media reported on Wednesday

The incident took place on the 21st October street in Waberi district, Garowe Online media outlet reported, citing sources.

The radical Islamist group Al-Shabaab took responsibility for the explosion.

"Contrary to some initial reports, there were no UN personnel or contractors in the convoy targeted in the suicide attack earlier today in Mogadishu," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) said on Twitter.

Al-Shabaab is an extremist group waging insurgency against the Somalian government and obstructing UN humanitarian activities. The United States carries out regular strikes on Al-Shabab positions.