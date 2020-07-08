UrduPoint.com
At Least 8 People Killed In Terrorist Attack In Syrian City Bordering Turkey - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

At Least 8 People Killed in Terrorist Attack in Syrian City Bordering Turkey - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) A car stuffed with a bomb exploded in the town of Tell Abyad, which borders Turkey, in Syria's northern province of Raqqa killing at least eight people and injuring 27 others, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary data, eight people were killed and 27 were injured as a result of the explosion of a car stuffed with explosives in Tell Abyad in northeastern Syria," the source said.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Al-Watan newspaper reported that several terrorists and two civilians were killed as a result of the attack.

An explosive device was set off near the headquarters of one of the terrorist groups on a square, where the criminal police building used to be located, according to Syrian media.

The town is controlled by pro-Turkish illegal armed gangs. Syrian media regularly report on clashes between militants and terrorist attacks caused by fragmented fiefdoms in the occupied territories.

