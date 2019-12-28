At Least 8 Shot, 2 Fatally Due to Shooting in Texas' Harris County - Sheriff

At least two out of eight gunshot victims have died as the result of a shooting that occurred while the group was filming a rap video in a northern neighborhood of the US state of Texas' Harris County, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) At least two out of eight gunshot victims have died as the result of a shooting that occurred while the group was filming a rap video in a northern neighborhood of the US state of Texas' Harris County, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Saturday.

"Initial report indicates 4 gunshot wound victims.

Of the 4, two have been confirmed at the scene and the other two are wounded... Update: we now believe the number of gunshot victims to be at least 8. A group of Hispanic males (in their 20s) were filming a music video in the parking lot when unknown suspects possibly drove by and opened fire on the group. #HouNews," Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.

The sheriff added that the shooting took place at the 500 block of Smart Street, and the police were working at the scene. �