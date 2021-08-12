VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) At least eight survivors were found at the Mi-8 helicopter crash site in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory, the rest are still being looked for, a spokesman for the Vityaz Aero airline told Sputnik.

"The [rescue] operation is still under way, at least 8 survivors have been found. The rest are still missing, they are being looked for," the spokesman said.

According to him, there is no information yet on the possible causes of the crash.