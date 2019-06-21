UrduPoint.com
At Least 80 Attacks On Journalists In Ukraine Occur Annually - Union

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 08:13 PM

The head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Sergiy Tomilenko, said on Friday that his organization registers no less than 80 attacks on journalists in Ukraine every year

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Sergiy Tomilenko, said on Friday that his organization registers no less than 80 attacks on journalists in Ukraine every year.

On Thursday, Tomilenko announced that investigative journalist Vadym Komarov had died in coma after succumbing to injuries he sustained on May 4 in an attack in the Ukrainian city of Cherkasy.

"As of today, the situation regarding the physical security of journalists in Ukraine is extremely tragic. The annual Journalists' Physical Safety Index, conducted jointly by the NUJU and its partners, registers at least 80 attacks on media workers every year," Tomilenko posted on his Facebook account.

So far this year, at least 23 journalists have been assaulted in Ukraine, according to the NUJU. Their Annual Index-2018 recorded a total of 86 attacks, of which 10 were committed by Ukrainian law enforcement and 12 by government officials.

The toll of attacks on journalists in Ukraine is notorious, as confirmed by numerous international organizations and human rights groups.

At least 12 journalists have been killed in line of duty since 1992, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Among them are Ukrainian journalist and writer Oles Buzina, reporter Pavel Sheremet, Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency photojournalist Andrei Stenin, Rossiya tv channel's Igor Kornelyuk and Anton Voloshin, and Channel One cameraman Anatoly Klyan.

Many of the harassed journalists have been accused of treason over their support for Luhansk and Donetsk, two eastern Ukrainian regions which proclaimed independence after what they considered a coup in Kiev in 2014. Such cases include RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been in Ukrainian custody since last May, Igor Guzhva and Vasily Muravitsky.

Ukraine ranks 102nd out of 180 countries on the Reporters Without Borders 2019 World Press Freedom Index.

