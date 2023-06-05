UrduPoint.com

At Least 81 People Killed In Raids By Bandits In Nigeria - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 07:45 PM

At Least 81 People Killed in Raids by Bandits in Nigeria - Reports

Gunmen believed to be bandits have attacked villages located in the Nigerian states of Sokoto and Zamfara, killing in total at least 81 people, Nigerian media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Gunmen believed to be bandits have attacked villages located in the Nigerian states of Sokoto and Zamfara, killing in total at least 81 people, Nigerian media reported on Monday.

The attacks took place on Saturday evening. At least 50 people were killed in Sokoto and 31 in Zamfara, the Punch newspaper reported, citing local authorities.

"Some of the bandits were already in the town, unknown to residents of the affected communities, before others arrived in the evening to strike," one of the villagers told the newspaper.

The gunmen imposed levies on local residents, and when they refused to pay them, the bandits attacked, Bashar Kalenjen, a former chairman of one of the affected communities, was cited as saying by Punch.

The local police have launched an investigation into the attacks, the newspaper reported.

Related Topics

Police Sokoto Media

Recent Stories

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle ..

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle of Recycled Nuclear Fuel

12 minutes ago
 General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs ..

General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs in Hajj and Umrah guides pilgr ..

12 minutes ago
 CDA aims to make sports Islamabad's identity: Chai ..

CDA aims to make sports Islamabad's identity: Chairman

12 minutes ago
 Call for forging unity against plastic pollution a ..

Call for forging unity against plastic pollution as 'World Environment Day' obse ..

12 minutes ago
 19 dead, 1,204 injured in Punjab road accidents

19 dead, 1,204 injured in Punjab road accidents

12 minutes ago
 Govt successfully navigates challenges faced by Pa ..

Govt successfully navigates challenges faced by Pakistan: Prime Minister Muhamma ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.