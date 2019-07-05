At Least 82 Feared Dead After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Tunisia Coast - Migration Agency

At least 82 people are missing after an inflatable boat carrying migrants capsized off Tunisia's Mediterranean coast earlier in the week, the United Nations-affiliated International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday

On Thursday, media reported that more than 80 people were unaccounted for after a shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea three days earlier.

"IOM has learned that of the 82 still missing, four are women, one of them pregnant," the release said.

On Monday, the vessel left Zwara, Libya, and capsized a few hours later after it began to leak. Four survivors were spotted by fishermen and were then rescued by the Tunisian Coast Guard.

One survivor, a citizen of Cote d'Ivoire, later died in a hospital on Thursday, the release said. The other survivors are hospitalized and one was placed in a shelter run by the Tunisian Red Crescent. All of the survivors are believed to be citizens of Mali, the release added.

The IOM said in the release that it was able to meet with the survivors and assist them with basic needs and psychological support.

According to the IOM, 426 migrants have drowned while attempting to cross the so-called central Mediterranean route. Some 3,750 have been brought back to Libya amid the ongoing violence in and around the capital of Tripoli.