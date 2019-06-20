At Least 8,500 People Displaced in Uruguay Over Heavy Floods - Emergency Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) At least 8,500 people had to leave their homes in Uruguay as heavy floods hit different areas across the country, the National Emergency System (SINAE) said.

"According to latest data, 8,500 people left their homes in nine departments.

Out of them 2,781 people were evacuated and 5,719 others left homes themselves," the SINAE wrote on its Twitter page late on Wednesday.

Over 6,000 displaced people live in the department of Durazno, located in the central part of the country. The floods also hit the departments of Canelones, Flores, Florida, Montevideo, Rio Negro, Soriano and Treinta y Tres.

The bad weather has also left some parts of Uruguay without electricity.