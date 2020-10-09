UrduPoint.com
At Least 88 People Hospitalized As Residential Building In South Korea Catches Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

At Least 88 People Hospitalized as Residential Building in South Korea Catches Fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) At least 88 people have been hospitalized after a fire erupted in a high-rise apartment building in South Korea's southeastern city of Ulsan, state media reported in the early hours of Friday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the 33-story tower caught on fire at around 11.10 p.m. on Thursday (14:10 GMT Friday). The blaze was entirely extinguished on Friday morning. At least 88 people were taken to city hospitals for smoke inhalation treatment.

The search and rescue operation is still underway, while the cause of the incident is being investigated.

