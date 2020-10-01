At Least 9 Afghan Soldiers Killed, 5 Missing as Car Bomb Detonates in Kandahar - Sources

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A bomb planted in a car detonated near a security checkpoint on the Helmand-Kandahar highway in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Wednesday, Helmand governor's spokesman Omar Zwak told Sputnik.

The official said the attack was specifically aimed to hit a local National Directorate of Security base located in Kandahar's Manda area. He said the blast had left casualties, but did not specify the number.

A security source told Sputnik that nine soldiers were killed by the blast and five others currently count missing.

The Manda security checkpoint had earlier been subjected to four similar attacks, each with multiple casualties.