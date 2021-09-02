At Least 9 Dead as Remnants of Hurricane Ida Flood New York, New Jersey - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) At least 9 people have been reported dead as remnants of weakened Ida bring record rains and floods to the New York City area, media reported on Thursday.

The victims were aged from 2 to 86 years old, of which eight died in New York City and one in Passaic, New Jersey, according to the New York Times.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night followed by a travel ban issued overnight urging all non-emergency vehicles to stay off-roads on Thursday, the report said.

The weakened Cyclone Ida reached New York on Wednesday and inundated some parts of the city with rain, including the subway, causing suspension of train services on some lines.

Hurricane Ida came ashore in south Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour. It weakened into a tropical storm as it made its way northeast across the US mainland.