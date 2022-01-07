UrduPoint.com

At Least 9 Dead In SW China Building Collapse

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 10:28 PM

At least 9 dead in SW China building collapse

At least nine people died when an explosion caused a building to collapse Friday in the Chinese city of Chongqing, local authorities said

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :At least nine people died when an explosion caused a building to collapse Friday in the Chinese city of Chongqing, local authorities said.

The blast at 12:10 pm (0410 GMT) was triggered by a suspected gas leak and brought down a neighbourhood committee building housing a canteen, trapping more than 20 people, state news agency Xinhua said.

Chongqing's government said 20 people had been pulled from the rubble, nine of whom had lost their lives.

The city did not specify in its social media statement late Friday the number of people still believed to be under the rubble.

Videos and photos from Xinhua showed orange-clad workers in hard hats climbing through the rubble on Friday night under floodlights.

The injured people are currently receiving medical treatment, Chongqing authorities said through their verified account on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

Footage posted by state broadcaster CCTV on social media showed smoke and dust billowing from the collapsed building in Wulong district on the outskirts of the southwestern megacity.

The scene of the blast appeared to be in the middle of other buildings and was surrounded by a crowd of bystanders earlier on Friday.

Another clip by Xinhua showed dozens of rescuers in military fatigues jogging along a road to the site carrying shovels over their shoulders.

More than 150 fire and rescue workers have been deployed to the site, CCTV said.

Heavy lifting and excavation equipment have also been sent to the scene.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation.

-'Blown to pieces'- Local authorities have set up an "on-site emergency response headquarters" to direct the rescue work and provide medical treatment, the state-run People's Daily newspaper reported.

An eyewitness told state-run Phoenix tv that the blast was "very scary... our windows have all been blown to pieces".

Officials have demanded the "fastest possible rescue" and ordered service personnel to "spare no effort to rescue the injured and strictly guard against secondary disasters", the newspaper said.

Gas leaks and explosions are not uncommon in China, due to weak safety standards and corruption among officials tasked with enforcement.

In June, 25 people were killed in a gas blast that ripped through a residential compound and struck a busy two-storey building packed with shoppers.

Eight suspects, including the general manager of the company that owned the gas pipe, were detained after the government said "the company's safety management system was unsound".

The same month, 18 people were killed and more injured when a fire broke out at a martial arts school, with state media reporting that all the victims were boarding school pupils.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Fire China Social Media Company Road Died Chongqing Same Phoenix SITE June Gas Media TV All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Three killed, one injured in Mardan road accident

Three killed, one injured in Mardan road accident

41 seconds ago
 Blinken, Ukraine's Kuleba Discuss Potential Respon ..

Blinken, Ukraine's Kuleba Discuss Potential Responses to Russia's Buildup - US S ..

45 seconds ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain seeks world cooperation for ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain seeks world cooperation for implementation of UNSC resolu ..

46 seconds ago
 NATO, Russia Agree Upon Format of Council on Secur ..

NATO, Russia Agree Upon Format of Council on Security Guarantees - German Foreig ..

48 seconds ago
 NATO Foreign Ministers Emphasize Need for Dialogue ..

NATO Foreign Ministers Emphasize Need for Dialogue on Russia Buildup - US Missio ..

5 minutes ago
 Dozens of Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine ..

Dozens of Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine after birthday party

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.