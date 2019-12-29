UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 9 Killed, 30 Injured In Explosion At Military Parade In Yemen - Reports

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 03:10 PM

At Least 9 Killed, 30 Injured in Explosion at Military Parade in Yemen - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) At least nine people have been killed and around 30 were injured in an explosion that hit a military parade in the Yemeni southwestern province of Dhale on Sunday, Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported.

A source in Dhale province told Sputnik that a drone with explosives could have caused the explosion. According to the source, the drone detonated above one of the stands during the parade.

Transitional Government's paramilitary force Security Belt, which was conducting the parade, has placed the blame on Houthi rebels who have been waging an armed conflict in Yemen since 2015.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Yemen Sunday 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

1 hour ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

15 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.