At Least 9 Killed, 30 Injured in Explosion at Military Parade in Yemen - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) At least nine people have been killed and around 30 were injured in an explosion that hit a military parade in the Yemeni southwestern province of Dhale on Sunday, Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported.

A source in Dhale province told Sputnik that a drone with explosives could have caused the explosion. According to the source, the drone detonated above one of the stands during the parade.

Transitional Government's paramilitary force Security Belt, which was conducting the parade, has placed the blame on Houthi rebels who have been waging an armed conflict in Yemen since 2015.