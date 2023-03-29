At Least 9 Killed, 9 Injured During Armed Attack at Colombian Military Base - Reports

At least 9 members of the Colombian armed forces were killed and 9 injured during an attack involving explosives and firearms on a military base in the region of Catatumbo on Wednesday, reports, quoting the Colombian military

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) At least 9 members of the Colombian armed forces were killed and 9 injured during an attack involving explosives and firearms on a military base in the region of Catatumbo on Wednesday, reports, quoting the Colombian military.

The attack took place on Wednesday morning as soldiers carried out control operations in a rural area of Catatumbo.

"We condemn the vile assassination of our soldiers in Catatumbo, 7 of them unranked and 2 junior ranked officers," General Helder Giraldo, military commander of the Colombian armed forces, said as quoted by El Tiempo.

According to preliminary data, the attack was committed by the National Liberation Army (Ejercito de Liberacion Nacional, ELN), a guerrilla group involved in the ongoing armed conflict in the country.