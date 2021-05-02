UrduPoint.com
At Least 9 Killed In Kabul Fuel Tanker Fire - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:20 PM

At Least 9 Killed in Kabul Fuel Tanker Fire - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) At least nine people died and 14 were injured in a fire that engulfed fuel tankers on Saturday night in the north of Kabul, the Afghan Interior Ministry said.

The fire broke out in Qala-e-Murad Bek, damaging over 50 trucks, cars and other fuel tankers, a ministerial spokesperson told Tolo news.

Many parts of the Afghan capital reportedly lost power soon after the accident occurred. The cause of the accident is unknown.

