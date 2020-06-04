At Least 9 People Killed by Heavy Rains, Floods in Eastern Yemen - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) At least nine people have died in the eastern Yemeni province of Hadhramaut as a result of heavy rains and floods, Yemen's media reported.

Five children from one family drowned near the city of Al Qatn, the Belqees tv broadcaster reported on late Wednesday, citing local authorities.

A road accident, which was caused by dense fog and heavy rain, has reportedly left four more people dead as well as three others injured.

The disaster has also destroyed several buildings and damaged agricultural areas in Hadhramaut.