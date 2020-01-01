UrduPoint.com
At Least 9 People Killed During Severe Floods In Indonesia - Reports

Wed 01st January 2020

The massive floods that struck the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and the surrounding areas, led to the deaths of at least nine people, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The massive floods that struck the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and the surrounding areas, led to the deaths of at least nine people, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Jakarta Post newspaper, the non-stop heavy rains started on New Year's Eve and continued through Wednesday.

State-owned electricity company PLN has temporarily cut power in 724 flood-hit areas in the capital to prevent incidents.

The media outlet added, citing Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, that over 19,000 people had fled their homes.

"The worst is in East Jakarta with 9,248 people [displaced], South Jakarta with 5,080," Baswedan was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The floods disrupted the operation of public transport, some railway lines were temporarily closed. At least 10 flights were delayed at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, which serves commercial and military aircraft. Many of them were redirected to Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Banten.

