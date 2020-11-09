At Least 9 People Killed in Armed Attack in Eastern DR Congo - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) At least nine people were killed in an armed attack in the eastern province of North-Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), media reported on Monday.

According to 7sur7 broadcaster, the attack took place in the Kisima village overnight into Sunday. The attack was reportedly conducted by militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) radical group.

"Sadly I inform you that nine people were killed with firearms and cold weapons," local district head Keel Willy Malikidogo said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Several more people are still missing. In addition, about 20 houses, two motorcycles and one car were burned.

DR Congo has long been fighting the ADF, which was formed in western Uganda to oppose the government and eventually expanded its activities into the neighboring state. The group is considered to be a terrorist organization in Uganda and is believed to be responsible for frequent outbreaks of violence in both Uganda and DR Congo.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).