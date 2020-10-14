UrduPoint.com
At Least 9 People Killed In Two Military Helicopter Crash South Of Afghanistan - Reports

Wed 14th October 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) At least nine people were killed after two MI-17 helicopters of the Afghan National Army crashed in the district of Nawa in the country's southern province of Helmand, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the Afghan Defense Ministry.

Earlier reports indicated that between eight and 15 people were killed as a result of the collision.

According to the ministry, the incident, which took place at 01:15 local time on Wednesday (20:45 on Tuesday), was caused by technical issues and is currently being investigated.

The broadcaster also reported, citing security sources, that the incident took place after the helicopters had dropped commandos off and were carrying security forces injured in clashes with the Taliban movement.

The clashes between the security forces and Taliban militants have been ongoing over the past four days in the capital of the province, Lashkargah and in Nadi Ali district after skirmishes broke out on Sunday.

