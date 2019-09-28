At Least 9 Sailors Wounded As Fire Broke Out on South Korean Cargo Ship - Reports

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) As many as nine sailors were injured as a result of a blaze that broke out on Saturday on a South Korean cargo ship in the southeastern port city of Ulsan, media reported, citing authorities.

The ship with 25 sailors on board was transporting oil products from the Cayman Islands and caught fire after an explosion that took place at 01:51 GMT, the Yonhap news agency reported. The fire spread to another vessel with 21 people on board, who were promptly evacuated from the site.

Russian and Philippine nationals were among those 25 crew members on board the ship, the media said. All sailors were saved, one of them sustained serious injuries.

Measures to prevent the fire from spreading further are underway, while causes of the explosion are being investigated, Yonhap said.

