At Least 9 Students Hospitalized in Hiroshima as Unpleasant Smell Made Them Sick - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) At least nine students of a school in Japan's Hiroshima city have been hospitalized after an unpleasant smell made them feel sick, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Friday, citing police.

According to the report, the incident occurred around 10:00 a.

m. local time (01:00 GMT) at Hiroshima Shudo University Hiroshima Kyoso Junior & Senior High School.

The source of the smell remains unknown at the moment.

The condition of those hospitalized was not life-threatening, the report said.