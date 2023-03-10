UrduPoint.com

At Least 9 Students Hospitalized In Hiroshima As Unpleasant Smell Made Them Sick - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2023 | 09:30 AM

At Least 9 Students Hospitalized in Hiroshima as Unpleasant Smell Made Them Sick - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) At least nine students of a school in Japan's Hiroshima city have been hospitalized after an unpleasant smell made them feel sick, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Friday, citing police.

According to the report, the incident occurred around 10:00 a.

m. local time (01:00 GMT) at Hiroshima Shudo University Hiroshima Kyoso Junior & Senior High School.

The source of the smell remains unknown at the moment.

The condition of those hospitalized was not life-threatening, the report said.

Related Topics

Police Hiroshima Japan

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

7 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.