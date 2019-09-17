At Least 9 Tourist Helicopters Make Emergency Landing in Nepal Amid Bad Weather - Lobby

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) At least nine helicopters with foreign tourists were forced to make emergency landings near the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal , the country's Airlines Operators Association said on Tuesday.

"The helicopters had to make emergency landings as all these locations had zero-visibility due to dense fog," the association's spokesperson, Yograj Kandel, said, as quoted by the Kathmandu Post newspaper.

About 300 passengers have also been locked in the airport in the city of Lukla in eastern Nepal due to bad weather, he added.

Four helicopters had landed in the Kavrepalanchok district, the other five in the districts of Rosi Khola, Dhulikhel, Ramechhap, Sindhuli, and Solukhumbu.