At Least 9 UN Staff Members, Dependents Detained in Addis Ababa - Deputy Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) At least nine UN employees and dependents have been detained in Ethiopia's capital of Addis Ababa, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"UNDSS (UN Department for Safety and Security) and respective UN Security Officers have visited the detained colleagues. Notes Verbales have also been sent to MOFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to request the immediate release of the detained personnel."