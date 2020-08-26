UrduPoint.com
At Least 9 Whales Stranded On Mauritius Beaches

Wed 26th August 2020

At least nine melon-headed whales washed up on the shores of Mauritius on Wednesday, according to an AFP journalist at the scene, prompting speculation of a link to an oil spill earlier this month

The whales, some of which were still alive when they were found and later died, were stranded on the south-eastern beaches of Grand Sable, and some of them appeared to have injuries.

Local government official Preetam Daumoo told AFP he had seen 13 dead whales and one still alive.

Authorities loaded some of the bodies into the back of a van to be taken for autopsies.

Daumoo, like other residents, said he feared the stranding was a result of an oil spill earlier this month after a Japanese-owned bulk carrier ran aground on a coral reef around 10 kilometres (six miles) from Grand Sable, spilling over 1,000 tonnes of fuel into the pristine waters.

The broken stem of the vessel was sunk in the open ocean on Monday.

However experts said it was too soon to say what had caused the deaths of the animals.

