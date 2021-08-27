At Least 90 People Killed by Terrorist Attacks in Kabul - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) At least 90 people have been killed by a series of terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the CBS broadcaster reported, citing the Afghan Ministry of Health.

In turn, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported about at least 72 fatalities and 158 injured people, citing US and Afghan officials.

On Thursday, at least four blasts targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.